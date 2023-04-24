First, I read that “The Christmas Story” house in Cleveland, complete with the leg lamp in the window, was for sale.
Then, I heard the sea-weathered home featured in “The Goonies” was also for sale in Astoria, Oregon.
And now, another memorable house is listed for sale, nowhere near as famous as the houses from the movies, but to our family, every bit as wonderful. Seeing the big “FOR SALE” sign in our front yard as I drove down the street nearly broke me.
I wasn’t prepared for the flashback to the first time I’d seen a “FOR SALE” sign in that yard ... 46 years ago.
That first gray, cloudy, cold day as we shouted in the rooms just to hear the echoes — and I sat in the corner of the bedroom that John and I would share for the next 46 years while Christopher played elevator man in the empty closet behind me — I promised the house that the “FOR SALE” sign in the front yard wouldn’t be there much longer. We were home.
The boys grew up in the Bahr house, playing with neighbors and sneaking into each other’s rooms at night until we finally came to the conclusion that they were happier together in the bunk beds they had begged for, and the extra bedroom would become my sewing room for the few months until our daughter Katie came along.
There were puffy pink letters spelling out Katie’s name, and a life-size doll I sewed to be her playmate until a little sister had us scrambling for extra space that providentially came in the form of two basement bedrooms for the boys, built by John and my stepfather in the spare time neither of them had but somehow found.
Over the years, the home hosted barbecues and neighborhood circuses, back yard soccer and baseball games, an indoor miniature golf creation in the basement and Christmas mornings that always began with the four kids lined up impatiently in the hallway as I fiddled with the camera and exclaimed loudly about the presents Santa had brought.
We added a new kitchen table that didn’t quite fit, but was the setting for favorite dinners and pancake breakfasts, evening homework sessions, birthday cakes and graduation parties, and heart-to-heart conversations about college aspirations and future spouses.
Our children left and returned with spouses and grandchildren, wondering when we would find a home with a washer and dryer on the main floor, first-ever garage and dishwasher, and an open kitchen area where our scarred kitchen table could finally be opened for all of us to enjoy.
And now, that time is here. The “FOR SALE” sign is waiting to lead another loving family into the home they’ve been hoping for. Not “The Christmas Story” house or “The Goonies” house, but a wonderment nonetheless, waiting patiently for just the right family to love it as memories are stacked on top of the ones made over the past 46 years.