Hi again! Last month I introduced a kindness project called Buzzing Love with the hope that my column could become a “Kindness Corner” of sorts — because we could all use a lot more of it, and hearing more about it.
I asked readers for stories of kindness and I’m excited to share the first one here, courtesy of longtime Webster Groves residents Theresa and Philip Wojak.
Although this act of kindness took place earlier on in the pandemic, it’s just as relevant now as coronavirus cases surge, pushing health care employees and essential workers to their limits. There’s never a bad time to say thank you or show appreciation for their efforts.
Back in April, the Wojaks and several of their neighbors at the Ashford condominiums began meeting outside or from their front windows every night to honor essential workers with a banner of appreciation. They also cheered, clapped, banged on pots and pans and danced. This soon caught the attention of other residents, as well as that of the Webster Groves Police Department.
“We kept going out every night, and each night more neighbors would join us,” Theresa said. “One night, a Webster police cruiser came by and we went crazy. The next night, a second cruiser came by and we went crazy. Then the next night, several cruisers came down the street in parade fashion with lights flashing, sirens blaring and horns blasting! It generated sheer joy, for us and them.”
Webster Groves Mayor Gerry Welch informed the residents of how grateful the city’s police officers and other first responders were for their showing of support.
Wanting to do more, residents collected $2,000 to deliver catered meals to the Webster Groves police and fire departments. But they were met with a response they didn’t expect when Webster Groves Police Chief Dale Curtis and Webster Groves Fire Chief Tom Yohe suggested the donation instead go to Webster-Rock Hill Ministries for the charity’s food bank. The residents happily obliged.
“We were grateful to them, they were grateful to us, and then they passed it on to someone else,” Theresa said. “Kindness is exponential, and Webster is a magical community.”
Kindness is exponential, indeed. Do you have a story about kindness in one of our communities? I’d love to feature it in my next column. Drop me a line at jmowers@timesnewspapers.com or give me a buzz at 314-968-2699.