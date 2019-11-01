I keep reading about the Kirkwood teacher who prefers to be called by the gender-neutral title of Mx., and how the school district and many parents are fine with it, but some parents are not, and that pretty much sums up the world we live in today, except that it also reminds me of a story from 25 years ago.
The year was 1994. My oldest son had just started school. Everywhere he went, grownups asked him questions. One asked him his teacher’s name.
Mrs. Appelbaumkloppenberg, he responded. The grownup was skeptical. My son held his ground.
I’m going to be honest with you. I doubted he was right. But who knows? Like I said, it was 1994. This was the golden age of hyphenation. Maybe the teacher’s last name wasn’t Appelbaumkloppenberg. Maybe it was Appelbaum-Kloppenberg.
Which still seemed excessive. But it’s a free country. If that was the name she wanted on her driver’s license and that was how she wished to sign your checks, it’s fine. Presuming she’s not in front of me in the checkout lane.
But is a six-syllable last name appropriate for a teacher of young children? That was the question. What if a child needs permission to use the bathroom? By the time he gets to the fourth syllable, it might be too late.
Why, I wondered, had no one warned me? We could have practiced!
Did I mention this was preschool? My son was three.
And you know preschoolers. They ask questions. What if my son asked why Mrs. Appelbaum-Kloppenberg had a hyphen and he didn’t? What if he inquired about the difference between maiden and married names, which could lead to a discussion of why boys don’t have maiden names, which could veer into an examination of gender roles and the subjugation of women throughout history? Could a 3-year-old handle the Preamble to the Constitution? What a can of worms this teacher’s name had opened!
Fortunately, my son didn’t go there. His only question was why he had to line up to go to the playground. Lining up was new, and he didn’t like it. Honestly, he would have called his teacher Mrs. Rumpelstiltskin-Wolfeschlegelstein-Ausenbergerdorff if it meant he could run straight to the swings.
Oh, and funny thing, I learned eventually that there was no Mrs. Appelbaum-Kloppenberg. Turns out, my son had two teachers. One was named Mrs. Appelbaum. The other, Mrs. Kloppenberg.
Three children and more than 50 collective years of schooling later, my point is this: We parents get WAY more worked up about some things than our kids.
My other point: It takes great courage to ask others to call you a name some may not understand. It takes simple kindness to honor that request. You learn that in preschool.