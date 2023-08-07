All four St. Louis County Democrat council members killed Bill 114, which would have frozen every senior’s property taxes at the age of 62 years. All three Republican council members voted to give seniors property tax relief. Democrats cited their concerns about losing too much revenue only one week before offering Boeing tax breaks on a proposed expansion that amounts to a 50% tax break on real and personal property tax for 10 years. Seniors were only asking to get a tax freeze.
Democrats claimed they didn’t want to give millionaires tax breaks, yet Boeing CEO David Calhoun made $22.5 million last year.
St. Louis County Executive Sam Page and his Democrat colleagues must feel sorry for Calhoun because he didn’t earn his $7 million bonus. Boeing has a market cap of $141 billion. Why do politicians give mega-rich companies and their executives tax breaks and refuse to consider tax relief for those most vulnerable? If Boeing was paying its fair share of taxes, we could easily afford to give seniors a tax freeze. Seniors lose 50% of their purchasing power after they retire.
The property tax freeze would have helped 200,000 seniors, many in North County where home assessments went up 40 to 50% — double the county’s average increase. Boeing’s expansion adds 500 people. Who’s doing the math? Certainly not St. Louis County Executive Page and the Democrats.
St. Louis County had the opportunity to become a leader in the state and instead ensured its standing as a mediocre county-in-decline with a budget deficit, falling population and rising crime, all while it plans a tax increase and a new $500 million county building. Talk about hubris. Democratic leadership failed its seniors, especially its most needy.
Dennis Ganahl, Managing Director MO Tax Relief Now