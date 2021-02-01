Old Orchard in Webster Groves just got a little more worldly with the recent opening of a new Thai restaurant at 8158 Big Bend Blvd.
Named after her hometown — a small village in northern Thailand — Chiang Mai is the creation of chef Su Hill, with a menu inspired by the food of her childhood. Chiang Mai is located in the space formerly occupied by the Tei Too restaurant.
“I remember my mother, who cooked each day for our family using the herbs and foods from the small garden my father planted and tended,” said Hill. “To continue these experiences of the meal times of my childhood, I cook using my mother’s recipes, imported Thai spices and herbs from Thailand my mother gave me during her last visit to America.”
Dishes at Chiang Mai include khao soi (chicken or beef in red coconut curry with egg noodles), gra dook moo (oven-roasted baby back ribs in honey garlic) and sai oua (spiced grilled pork sausage).
The menu is composed of both small plates for tasting and large plates to encourage guests to share.
“Just come and sit, relax and find out something about me through tasting the foods of rural northern Thailand, right here in St. Louis,” said Hill.
Chiang Mai is open Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Visit chiangmaistl.com or call 314-961-8889 for more information.