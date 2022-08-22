The Missouri Elite Sports Club, based out of Kirkwood, recently sent eight athletes to compete at the Amateur Athletic Union Track and Field Junior Olympics in North Carolina.
The team had 11 athletes qualify for the National Junior Olympic track meet, but only eight were able to attend and compete in the national-level event held Aug. 1-6 in Greensboro. Out of the eight athletes from the Missouri Elite Sports Club who competed at the Junior Olympics, two received a top eight All-American placement.
Deanthony Bailey placed eighth in the shot put to make the podium in the 8 and under age group. Along with Bailey, Kirkwood High School’s Genesis Dixon placed second in the 100-meter hurdles for the 17 and 18 year old age group. Coach Oscar Dixon, head youth specialist for Missouri Elite, was satisfied with his club’s performance at the Junior Olympics.
“They did really well in each event,” said Dixon, who is Genesis Dixon’s grandfather.
Before her runner-up finish at the National Junior Olympic meet, Genesis Dixon went undefeated in the 100-meter hurdles this season. She was ranked the number one hurdler in the state of Missouri after winning the Missouri State High School Activities Association Track and Field Championships. She ran the 100-meter hurdles race in 13.57 seconds, the fastest time run by anyone at the state meet in history. She also placed third in the 300-meter hurdles and fifth in the long jump.
Her times this season for the 100-meter hurdles ranked her sixth in the nation. According to Oscar Dixon, Genesis Dixon currently holds Kirkwood High School records for the 100-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles and long jump as she heads into her senior year.
“If COVID wouldn’t have happened she would have broken all the school records her freshman year,” Oscar Dixon said of his granddaughter. “Almost every meet she surpassed her own record. She’s a talented, humble kid and we are looking forward to great things from her.”
In preparation for the National Junior Olympic meet, the athletes from Missouri Elite had to qualify out of their regional meet. The regional meet was held at Missouri S&T in Rolla earlier in the year. Eleven of the young athletes qualified out of the regional meet.
Lisa Nelson is the assistant track and field coach for Missouri Elite. She specializes as the throwing coach, but also does a lot of hands-on work. She was happy with the progress the team made throughout the season.
“Out of the 11 (athletes) who qualified for the national meet, everyone set a personal record,” Nelson said. “We want to teach the kids at every single meet that you do, try to always do better than you did the last one. Everyone competed and did really well.”
The club had four out of eight athletes qualify for the Junior Olympics for their first time. According to Nelson, the team is really young, with kids as young as 8 years old competing.
“I think for a lot of our athletes, being younger and first timers and having to learn a lot, it was probably overwhelming for them,” Nelson said. “I explained to them: ‘You are ranked in the nation. You are a person who has qualified to go compete at the Junior Olympic level. You have beat out all the people in your age group in different regions to be able to compete here.’”
Mark Campbell is an assistant coach and parent of Missouri Elite athlete Harrison Campbell. He said the program’s success is all due to Coach Dixon and Coach Nelson providing their devotion and expertise to each athlete.
Dixon has spent over 35 years coaching youth athletics, including little league football. He specializes in sprints and jumps. Campbell said the legacy of track and field in Kirkwood is because of the work Dixon has done in his 35 years as a coach.
“All the big-time athletes that have come out of Kirkwood in the last 20 years were taught how to run by Oscar,” Campbell said. “I would sit there and watch — not only kids from Kirkwood, but kids we were competing against — and no one had ever taught them how to run. Their mechanics were a mess and that’s something that Oscar and his group of coaches work on. They clean up the mechanics and make you so much faster.”
Campbell also gives a lot of credit to Nelson, saying her dedication to the athletes is what keeps the program moving in an upward direction.
“She is the heart of the program,” Campbell said. “She is always there early and staying late. She helps run the meets. We couldn’t do this without her, that’s for sure.”
The team is now on a four-week break before athletes begin training again for indoor track. Oscar Dixon is looking forward to continuing to build on the program with returning athletes for next season.
Kaelin Triggs is a journalism student at Webster University and an intern for the Webster-Kirkwood Times.