Netflix has a riveting documentary currently streaming: “Trainwreck: Woodstock 99.” It recounts the debacle that was the 30th anniversary event of the famous music festival.
In comparing the Woodstock 1969 and Woodstock 1999 festivals, both had similar problems with security, sanitation and food. But the peaceful crowds in 1969 were there for exactly that — peace and love.
In the 1970 documentary “Woodstock,” there are locals worried about the young people and hippies who are descending on their small community, but it turned out that the concertgoers were friendly and respectful. When attendees ran out of food in 1969, the locals stepped up and donated food to feed the polite and friendly concertgoers. In 1999, the food vendors charged exorbitant prices for food and drinks, and when they ran out of both there was no one nearby to help.
Woodstock 1969 had a diverse range of performers from Sha Na Na and Arlo Guthrie to Janis Joplin, Sly and the Family Stone, and Jimi Hendrix. Traditional ‘50s doo-wop, folk and pure rock entertained the massive crowds with songs against the Vietnam War stirring souls, but not violence.
Woodstock 1999 had a very different mix of performers. The variety was there with Sheryl Crow to the Dave Matthews Band to Korn and Limp Bizkit, but since the promoters were unfamiliar with the more aggressive and edgy bands, they weren’t prepared for the demographic those concerts would draw.
The music at both festivals ran the gamut of genres of their times and carried messages ranging from love to “we won’t take it anymore.” What creates the stark difference in these concerts is that audience members in ’69 were much more attuned to the world around them. They were connected to society and what they liked and disliked about it, and had ideas about how they wanted to fix it.
The concertgoers in 1999, however, were there for the party. As things began to deteriorate with trash and sanitation, they complained, but didn’t try to pitch in to solve the problem. They simply complained as their anger continued to simmer. Much of the blame also falls on the ’99 promoters who ignored advice and failed to react when the event spiraled downward.
Where Woodstock 1969 and Woodstock 1999 differ significantly is in the pace of society at their respective times and how attendees viewed the world. News was disseminated more slowly in ’69, and although the internet and social media were not yet influential in ‘99, the attitudes had already started changing toward a negative mindset.
The ’69 attendees were protesters, soldiers, daughters and sons, would-be scientists and philosophers, each there to enjoy great music, soak in the groovy vibes and then head home having been part of history. They may not have had all the answers, but they knew how to talk, debate and listen, and they knew how to get along — an art that is missing in current society.