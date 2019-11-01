A local judge’s recent European vacation turned into a tale of two Shrewsburys and may have sparked a trans-Atlantic connection.
“Before we left, I was thinking, ‘Well, there’s a Shrewsbury, Missouri, and a Shrewsbury, England,” said Judge Robert G. Dowd, Jr. “I wonder if they know about each other.”
They certainly do now. Dowd, a judge on the Missouri Court of Appeals, lives on the south side of St. Louis. But his friend since high school and fellow jurist on the court, Kurt Odenwald, is a lifelong resident of Shrewsbury. Odenwald made contact with his town’s mayor, Sam Scherer, so that Shrewsbury leadership could assemble a packet of items for Dowd to take as a goodwill offering to their British counterparts.
Dowd agreed and transported the gifts, which included a history book, a calendar and some holiday ornaments, to Scherer’s counterpart Mayor Phil Gillam.
“He invited us for high tea at the castle,” said Dowd. “He couldn’t have been nicer or more welcoming.”
Odenwald, the son of former Shrewsbury mayor Karl Odenwald, said he was happy to play a role.
“I think, especially with the technology of today, there is this potential of an ongoing relationship,” he said.
In fact, that relationship might not be new. Dowd said that a city staffer did some research and found that, decades ago, the Missouri municipality may have sent a delegation to its English namesake, a town of more than 71,000 lying along the Welsh border about 150 miles northwest of London. The communities could have been sister cities and it is believed that the American Shrewsbury was named for its European cousin.
Some streets in Shrewsbury, Missouri, bear English place names including Nottingham and Devonshire avenues.
“It is nice to renew that connection and hopefully maintain that relationship through the years,” said Odenwald, who once represented the area on the St. Louis County Council. “It is a part of our history.”
The Missouri Shrewsbury was incorporated in 1913, but the history of Britain’s Shrewsbury goes back more than a millennia. Dowd said the town, which is the birthplace of Charles Darwin, has retained much of its medieval look and can be seen in the 1984 movie version of “A Christmas Carol.”
“They use it a lot in older movies,” he said. “It almost looks like an early version of London.”
There is another difference between the two towns. The British Shrewsbury is said with a long “o” sound before the “w” and rhymes with “hose” or “goes.”
“I corrected him on the pronunciation,” Odenwald said of his friend Dowd.
Mayor Gillam presented Dowd with a history book and other items to take back to Mayor Scherer.
Scherer said he was pleased to receive the gifts.
“We communicate on Facebook because it is so easy to do across the pond like that,” he said. “We can talk about issues and problems and fun things that both our cities are having.”
Scherer said that though his city is much smaller, there are similarities. Both operate their own police and fire departments for instance.
“I’m starting to learn the procedures they do there,” he said. “We’re going to talk a little bit more about the differences in how our governments are run.”