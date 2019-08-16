Claire Heser, a kindergarten student at Avery Elementary in the Webster Groves School District, is greeted Tuesday morning, the first day of school, by Avery Super Principal Kevin Starks. When actors who were to portray superheroes backed out at the last minute, staff at Avery stepped in and dressed as their favorite superheroes to meet with children.
