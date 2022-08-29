History and heroes meet in Metropolis, Illinois — the home of Superman. Metropolis offers the best small town America has to offer. With over 600 hotel rooms, local eateries, specialty shops and boutiques, enjoy Southern Illinois hospitality at its finest.
This all-American town is a must-see for fans of DC Comics’ “Superman.” Visit The Super Museum at 517 Market Street, right next to Metropolis’ famous Superman statue, to see artifacts from Superman movies and shows including costumes, props and photos.
Visitors won’t be bored by Metropolis’ entertainment scene. The city boasts over 800 slots and 26 table games at Harrah’s Metropolis casino.
Outdoorsmen can experience the scenic splendor and rich history at Fort Massac State Park. The 1,500 acre park is perfect for picnics, camping, hiking, fishing, boating, golf and hunting.
Learn more about Metropolis at www.metropolistourism.com.