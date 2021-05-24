Twenty-five historic sites, museums and privately-owned homes are joining on Saturday, June 12, to present a summer home and garden tour.
Local sites include the Hawken House in Webster Groves, Mudd’s Grove in Kirkwood, the Oakland House Museum in Affton and the Historic Sappington House in Crestwood.
For this one-day event, each venue will be painting a picture of summertime past through its unique landscapes. Whether a picturesque garden, herb garden or something in between, visitors will experience a day reflecting on St. Louis’ colorful history. Visitors can create their own tours utilizing the Historic St. Louis website and brochure.
Due to COVID-19, some sites may not be participating and those that are will have safety measures in place to protect the health of visitors, volunteers and employees. Fees vary by location. Visit www.historicsaintlouis.org for more information.