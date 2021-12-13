The Santas on the Loose 5K Run and 1-Mile Walk was a great success with so many people involved in showcasing our beautiful community. The residents along the race route were quite enthusiastic, with neighbors at Elmwood and Fairlawn out in their bathrobes making noise and cheering, and porch parties on Oakwood.
Volunteers worked for a cumulative 125 hours as gift bag stuffers, packet pick-up hosts, course safety marshals and more to make the runners welcome and safe. In particular, Mike Evans was the hero of logistics, Katie Mackenzie was my able co-chair, Kim Whitaker was great at directing the course safety marshals, and Jane Beckman and Dani Smajic were awesome at packet pick-up. SSM Health St. Mary’s, as our presenting sponsor, made this event happen, along with all of our wonderful sponsors. It was refreshing to see the community come together for this joyous event in the fresh air. Thanks to everyone that made it happen.
Rebecca Now, Executive Director
Webster Groves-Shrewsbury-Rock Hill Area Chamber of Commerce