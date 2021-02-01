We live in a very generous area! Thank you to all the people who contributed to the Bonhomme Township Democratic Club food drive.
On the Martin Luther King Day of Service on Jan. 18, Democrats across the county worked to serve their communities. In Bonhomme Township, we sponsored a food drive. Deb Lavender generously allowed us to collect the donations at her location in Kirkwood.
In just 12 hours we collected 2,614 pounds of food donations and $502 cash. Operation Food Search said: “We value these donations at $4,919.66 and represent enough to feed 1,156 people for one day!”
Your contributions are important at this time of a pandemic and an unstable economy, especially for the economically vulnerable citizens in our communities. Thank you for showing how much you care.
Dennis Roach
President, Bonhomme Township Democratic Club