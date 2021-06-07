Spending time with a 97-year-old and listening to her family’s antics is a favorite pastime. My dear friend, Katie Mullen Christman, is the daughter of Daniel and Catherine Mullen. This is the #beststoryever!
The Mullens had six children — three boys, three girls. They lived on Harrison in Kirkwood. The children attended St. Peters Elementary School. At the end of the school year barbecue, two of Katie’s brothers won a prize — a small barrel of sauerkraut. The small boys could not carry their prize home, so they rolled it. Those little rascals tumbled the barrel over nine blocks.
Once home, they did not immediately reveal the treasure to their parents. They wanted to surprise them. There would be a surprise — a big surprise! The brothers placed their prize under the back porch. They see a squirrel and forget about the barrel. A shiny car drives by and they forget about the barrel. Lunch is ready ... and they forget about the barrel.
The sauerkraut should have been stored in a cold and dry area, away from sunlight. The Mullen brothers were unaware of this important information. Summer heat began to bake the kraut. And bake, and bake ... and bake.
The family cat loved sunning on the steps of the porch. While the cat is soaking up some rays, the barrel explodes! The family runs out of the kitchen to discover a partially-destroyed porch and a cat dripping in fermented, shredded cabbage! Katie ended her story by saying that whenever sauerkraut was cooking in the kitchen, the cat went into witness protection.
Document family stories — the love and laughter will live on for generations.
Suzanne Hembrough
Kirkwood