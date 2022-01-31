Merriam-Webster defines time as a “nonspatial continuum that is measured in terms of events which succeed one another from past through present to future.”
Time is like a train moving down the tracks, except instead of the same cars moving forward, a new car is generated each second, adding to the front as we move into the future. In a deadline-driven business such as a newspaper, time seems to move differently because our minds are focused on the next looming deadline. That deadline is like a train station in the distance that we are chugging toward, and we better be ready to “disembark” with a new issue of the paper when we arrive.
Time opens a window to view the “big picture” of life, giving us context to events in our lives. It tends to smooth out the wrinkles in our experiences. The high school job we hated may become a fond memory of crazy times as we measure the moment against others in our lives. A relationship gone sour may become a learning moment that opens the door for true love.
Time has always intrigued me, and more specifically, time travel. I love reading novels about time travel, from Steven King’s “11/22/63” and Mark Twain’s “A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur’s Court” to less traditional time stories such as “The Fifteen Lives of Harry August” and many others.
The concept of experiencing another time and place in our history or reliving a time in our lives with current knowledge fascinates me.
Where would you go if you could go back in time? Would you witness Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address? Visit the Mesozoic period to observe dinosaurs? Take in the sights and smells of Woodstock? I asked various people where they would go and received some interesting answers.
Colleague Pam would go back and spend another Christmas with her late mother.
Gaming buddy Jason had some interesting thoughts: “I’d like to actually witness how the pyramids were built, see if the Sphinx was something else before it was the Sphinx. I’d like to witness a solstice ceremony at Stonehenge circa 2000 B.C. and see how indigenous peoples actually arrived in North America.”
Filmmaker and friend Dick wants to head to 1927 for the cars, the people, the times, and to see his mother as a child and his grandfather as a young man.
Coworker Melissa wants to visit “Victorian England — for the fashion, of course!”
One of my favorite answers comes from sales rep extraordinaire, Peg: “I don’t really need to go that far back. It would be 1967. I was 9 years old and life was easy. I did not have to be responsible for anything except brushing my teeth and going to school! Life was good and simple — people were kind to each other and a little more tolerant and patient.”
Editor-in-Chief Jaime said she’d like to go back to any day with her late dad in it. She’d also like to go back and witness the moon landing since she always wanted to be an astronaut.
Friend and programmer Alan wrote: “I’d really rather see what things were like before modern people messed with everything. I want to see a herd of a million bison, huge old-growth forests and unimaginably huge flocks of migrating passenger pigeons passing overhead for hours or even days. I want to hear not a single man-made sound, breathe no fume, see no discarded scrap. So what’s that — 10,000 years back?”
What many of these thoughts suggest is that we long to either experience something wonderous (If we are going to go back in time, let’s make it worthwhile, right?), or that we long to relive a moment we hold dear. Maybe we should all try to live as many days as if each could be a moment in history or a cherished one that we can fondly remember.
Many years ago I read a short story about a time traveler — I think it was by Harlan Ellison. The story is about a political prisoner in South America who is put in solitary confinement for 10 years — no interaction with others, no news of the outside world, just darkness. The prisoner exits the prison having traveled through time — in real time. A horrific concept, but certainly thought-provoking.
What moment in time would you visit if you had the chance? Email me your destination and why you’d go to reelworld@timesnewspapers.com.