Eldon and Kathryn McKie turned 90 years old within four days of each other in March, and they’re still joyfully celebrating their nonagenarian year, along with living in Kirkwood for 60 years.
Literally sharing all nine decades of their lives, the McKies grew up in the same small Illinois farming community, were high school sweethearts, got married at age 20, moved to Kirkwood in 1962 and have anchored from there since.
“We were even born in the same hospital. I always say, ‘I looked over at the next bassinet, and there she was,’” affirmed Eldon, who is the eldest of the two by actual birth dates.
Although Eldon McKie went to “the country school” a year ahead of his wife and she attended “the town school,” they reunited during seventh grade while participating in 4-H. By high school, they definitely were “a steady couple,” he recalled.
Kathryn McKie went to Brown’s Business College in Galesburg, Illinois, majoring in accounting and bookkeeping. While Eldon McKie attended the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign to pursue a history degree, he decided to be a Presbyterian pastor during his senior year.
The two married in November 1951, and moved to Chicago for Eldon McKie to attend seminary school. But when it was time to settle down, they relocated to Kirkwood.
Eldon McKie attributes the key to getting along all this time as a married team to “understanding one another.” In essence, they found a way to maintain a healthy balance.
“I was inquisitive and looking for opportunities, compared to Kathryn’s cautiously realistic perspectives,” he said. “She would notice details that should be considered, and then together, we could make judgments about how to address any concerns.”
He said because pastors typically are expected to move frequently, he kept in mind career advancements that provided more stability.
“That gave Kathryn her independence for her life, too,” he added.
Cheers to 90
Now residing at Bethesda Gardens/Independent Living in Kirkwood, the McKies had a birthday week despite experiencing festivities through the COVID-19 lens.
Their daughters, Sara Huggins and Jane McKie, had an eight-foot-long sign made to hang near their parents’ door. The couple received themed gifts such as mugs with 90 prominently displayed. Huggins and her family are Kirkwood residents. Jane McKie and her husband lived in Kirkwood until a few years ago when they retired to Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin.
Kathryn and Eldon McKie said they enjoyed reflecting on their times of first serving a rural church, then living in Arlington Heights, Illinois, while Eldon McKie completed a master’s degree in Christian education. They then returned to St. Louis where he became the minister of education at Ladue Chapel Presbyterian Church. He worked there from 1962 to 1973. He then served the Second Presbyterian Church metropolitan congregation in the Central West End from 1973 to 1983.
Kathryn McKie put her data organizing skills to noble use by volunteering at a neighborhood medical clinic for university students at the corner of Skinker Boulevard and Forest Park. When the clinic received a federal grant, her volunteerism became a paid, part-time position, which eventually led to her working full-time for several months in certain periods to fill in gaps of other clinic staffers.
During 1983, the couple launched a Kwik Kopy franchise location in Des Peres. They went from one employee to eight, and Kathryn McKie stepped in to handle accounts payable, payroll and financial reporting. Her husband said when they realized they were working day and night and hadn’t been able to go to the St. Louis Symphony for three years, they decided to sell the franchise and retire in 1988.
A severe stroke Kathryn McKie suffered prompted the couple to leave their house of 49 years to go to Bethesda Gardens, where they’ve enjoyed living the past 11 years. Eldon McKie said he keeps busy by researching family history and producing booklets.
“My paternal family has had a family reunion every year since 1950, except our 2020 one was postponed due to COVID,” he added.
Kirkwood Observations
Eldon McKie said he and his wife immediately were attracted to Kirkwood’s “civic energy.”
“It was impressive that Kirkwood had an urban renewal center in its downtown. We’ve also been active contributors to several community initiatives such as the YMCA and the aquatic center,” he said.
He added that the addition of apartment buildings and condos has been beneficial from an urban density standpoint.
“Cities should constantly work on community development. In Kirkwood, we need to pay attention to infill housing. Personally, I hope not every street is renovated,” said the man whose large backyard was the gathering spot for Kirkwood youth and hosting abundant vegetable gardens.
Monumental Moments
Eldon McKie said he understands the current Black Lives Matter movement, especially after being physically present in Montgomery, Alabama, on March 26, 1965, when Martin Luther King Jr. led thousands of nonviolent demonstrators to the steps of the capitol in Montgomery after a five-day, 54-mile march from Selma.
“We’ve gotten to witness some pivotal American history. When I was 21 years old in 1952, I remember sharing how excited I was to vote for the first time with a marvelous man associated with a Chicago community center. He replied, ‘Me, too.’ However, he was 49 years old and it was his first time to be able to vote. He was a Black man with a Ph.D. who had lived in Alabama and Georgia. He explained he knew there would be serious consequences if he previously even tried to vote,” added Eldon McKie.
“Our experiences tend to help us decide how to view life,” said the history enthusiast and introspective pastor.