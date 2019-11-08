Twenty-nine historic sites, museums and privately-owned homes are once again joining to present a grand holiday tour. For this one-day event, each venue will be decorated in a festive flair and will be serving refreshments.
Many sites will also have special entertainment, whether it be a costumed skit, music, or seasonal activity.
Historic Saint Louis presents “A Spirited Holiday Past” on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at these 29 historic locations.
The locations are:
• 1820 Col. Benjamin Stephenson House
• Bellefontaine Cemetery & Arboretum
• Campbell House Museum
• Carondelet Historical Society Museum
• Chatillon-DeMenil Mansion
• Field House Museum
• First Missouri State Capitol State Historic Site
• General Daniel Bissell House
• Gittemeier House
• Guibourd-Valle House
• Hanley House
• Hawken House
• Historic Daniel Boone Home
• Historic Sappington House
• John B. Myers Home
• Jarrot Mansion State Historic Site
• Laborer’s House - Jefferson Barracks
• Mudd’s Grove
• Oakland House
• Old Courthouse
• Old St. Ferdinand Shrine
• Overland Log House
• Ste. Genevieve Museum Learning Center
• Sutter-Meyer Farmhouse
• Taille de Noyer House
• Tappmeyer House
• Thornhill Governor’s Mansion at Faust Park
• Ulysses S. Grant National Historic Site
• Willoughby Heritage Farm & D.D. Collins House