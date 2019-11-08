tour1.jpg

Mudd's Grove in Kirkwood is one of 29 historic locations on the Dec. 7 "A Spirited Holiday Past" tour.

Twenty-nine historic sites, museums and privately-owned homes are once again joining to present a grand holiday tour. For this one-day event, each venue will be decorated in a festive flair and will be serving refreshments.

Many sites will also have special entertainment, whether it be a costumed skit, music, or seasonal activity.

Historic Saint Louis presents “A Spirited Holiday Past” on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at these 29 historic locations.

tour2.jpg

Oakland House in Affton is one of 29 historic locations on the Dec. 7 "A Spirited Holiday Past" tour.

The locations are:

• 1820 Col. Benjamin Stephenson House

• Bellefontaine Cemetery & Arboretum

• Campbell House Museum

• Carondelet Historical Society Museum

• Chatillon-DeMenil Mansion

• Field House Museum

• First Missouri State Capitol State Historic Site

• General Daniel Bissell House

• Gittemeier House

• Guibourd-Valle House

• Hanley House

• Hawken House

• Historic Daniel Boone Home

• Historic Sappington House

• John B. Myers Home

• Jarrot Mansion State Historic Site

• Laborer’s House - Jefferson Barracks

• Mudd’s Grove

• Oakland House

• Old Courthouse

• Old St. Ferdinand Shrine

• Overland Log House

• Ste. Genevieve Museum Learning Center

• Sutter-Meyer Farmhouse

• Taille de Noyer House

• Tappmeyer House

• Thornhill Governor’s Mansion at Faust Park

• Ulysses S. Grant National Historic Site

• Willoughby Heritage Farm & D.D. Collins House

