Adjust your clocks and get ready to go Down Under, along with millions of soccer fans worldwide.
The 2023 Women’s World Cup started earlier this week from Australia and New Zealand, and on Friday, July 21, at 8 p.m. CST, the U.S. Women’s National Team plays Vietnam in its opening match — live from Auckland.
There are so many reasons to love soccer these days, beginning with the amazing season of City SC right here in St. Louis. But the U.S. Women’s National Team is special, and has been since winning the first World Cup in 1991. If the U.S. can win again, it would be its fifth title and third consecutive — something no men’s or women’s team has ever done. We’ve come a long way, baby!
In honor of the Women’s World Cup, a women’s soccer story ...
Once upon a time, I played college soccer. Yes kids, your mom was a college athlete. My boys always found that hard to believe. But in the fall of 1983, Quincy College was forming an inaugural varsity women’s team. My only credentials were dorm intramurals, and growing up with brothers.
So I got a uniform and cleats, and found myself a starter at left-wing fullback. The coach said I was one of his smartest players, possessing the ability to see the whole field. Turns out, that was a nice way of saying I was slow. He was right. By the time I ran to a play, four more had usually transpired.
As a team, we weren’t half bad. In fact, the record books say Quincy’s first women’s team finished 6-5-0. Most of our opponents were getting started too, except for one — the University of Missouri-St. Louis. UMSL had two All-Americans, twins Jan and Joan Gettemeyer, and those women were relentless. I’m pretty sure their team’s strategy was “attack the left side,” because they did — again and again.
The record book says we lost 6-0. In my memory, the score was much worse. It was 90 minutes of hell for a left-wing fullback.
This spring, I toured the “Soccer City” exhibit at the Missouri History Museum. Women’s soccer in St. Louis gets its due, and the Gettemeyer twins are all over it. They were true trailblazers. But I half expected to see a Quincy jersey with cleat marks all over it.
I was there with another UMSL player, a spirited midfielder named Terri Nappier. Nappier, a resident of Oakland, is the longtime editor of WashU’s alumni magazine.
“You don’t remember exploiting the weak side against Quincy, too, do you?”
She laughs. Who could have foreseen the future on that October day 40 years ago? Who you meet on a field of play one day can turn out to be a friend and colleague. And your boss, who would never say you were slow — unless you failed to turn copy in on time. Soccer is simply the best.
“Soccer City” is open until early next year. In the meantime, we have the next four weeks — go USA!