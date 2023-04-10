Don’t ever underestimate the power of a smile or the value of lending a helping hand. It could, and often does, mean the world to the person on the receiving end of that kindness. The following stories from readers are proof of that.
A few years ago, I was at Shop ‘n Save. At the end of one aisle, I saw a shopping cart go by with a young Black child in the basket and an older Black child pushing him and standing on the rail on the back of the cart. I thought it looked like fun, and I smiled.
I continued shopping and when I was halfway down the next aisle, I heard someone saying, “Excuse me, ma’am. Excuse me.” I turned around and a Black woman was talking to me. I don’t remember her exact words, but she wanted to thank me for smiling at her Black grandsons. She said not everyone smiles at her grandsons.
Then she wanted to know if she could give me a hug. Of course, I said, “Yes!” She hugged me tight and kept saying thank you and how much she appreciated it. After she left, I wanted to cry. How sad, and beautiful, that a simple smile was that appreciated. That moment taught me that facial expressions are very important. A smile is better than a blank stare any day. I will never forget this.
P.S. If you haven’t guessed, I am white.
—Linda, Webster Groves
This activity happens in Warson Woods and involves a group of caring guys from the area. I was a teacher and coach, and I met these men at CBC High School in the ‘60s. We still meet once a month for lunch.
One of the young men who played for me at CBC, John, reached out to me during the time I was teaching in Kansas City and then did student teaching for me there. We lost touch and many years went by, during which I returned to St. Louis and continued to teach and coach. One day I was watching my grandson play baseball in Forest Park — and I saw John there!
I was coaching eighth grade football at Westminster Christian Academy at the time and asked him to come coach with me. We coached there together for five years, but John developed bladder cancer. He had surgery, but returned to continue coaching. Five years ago, John passed away.
Ever since, I’ve tried to look after his wife, Claire. I told the men (from CBC who I meet with for lunch) that we needed to take care of Claire. So, every so often, myself and about 10 or 12 of these men — whoever can show up, these are my friends or classmates of John and many of them are in their 70s and I’m 83 — go over to her house in Warson Woods and do whatever needs to be done.
Her yard is very hilly and there are big trees. We cut the grass, rake the leaves, trim the shrubs, weed the garden, get up on the roof and clean the gutters — just anything she needs. I also stop by often to personally check in on her.
I’m more than happy to do this, and I’m so grateful to all of the men who come out to help take care of her. I’m sure we all know someone who could use a little help.
—Denny Staub, Webster Groves
Indeed, I’m sure we all know someone who could use a little help. We could also use hearing about more good news. Do you have a story of kindness? I’d love to share it with our readers.
Drop me a line at jmowers@timesnewspapers.com or give me a buzz at 314-968-2699.