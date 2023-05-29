The newest expansion of the Meramec Greenway along the I-44 bridge has a grand opening on June 24, 2023. This new greenway is built along the I-44 bridge over the Meramec River and connects you to Emmenegger Nature Park, Unger Park, Fenton City Park, Olde Town Fenton and George Winter Park. Unfortunately, it has no connectivity to Kirkwood or the Green Tree Trails off Marshall Road. It is a dead-end bridge.
There is a potential trail connection/road calming project proposed by citizens who live along Big Bend in the Kirkwood area. This addresses the missing safe connection that can best serve bike and pedestrian transportation needs while providing safe usage of Big Bend for all.
It looks like a neighborhood trail project, but in reality, it connects Grant’s Trail with the Meramec Greenway Trail. That will eventually make a seamless connection between the Rock Island Trail at Union, Missouri; the Katy Trail and the Monarch Chesterfield Levee Trail. It will also connect trails along the south side of the Missouri River like Bicycle Route 66, Adventure Cycling Association’s Great Rivers South bicycle route at Washington, Missouri; and others with the Mississippi River Greenway Trail, downtown St. Louis and the Gateway Arch National Park.
This plan meets the funding criteria for Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) grant program. In short, it is a small connection that packs a lot of punch for our region.
Join the “Connect Our Community” Facebook page to see the route, find out more and follow the project.
Barbara Theerman
Kirkwood