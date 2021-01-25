The Mary Culver Home for Visually Impaired Women is dedicated to making life comfortable for its special residents.
Under the leadership of Executive Director Amy Lepper, the home provides long-term life care for elderly women who are visually impaired and blind.
The Mary Culver Home started as the Blind Girls Home in 1866 through the efforts of nine girls from the Missouri School for the Blind. Later, philanthropists Mary and Lucius Culver donated a large sum of money to build them a new home on Page Avenue in downtown St. Louis. Mary Culver, who died in 1925, left another large bequest to the organization. In 1966, the agency built a new home, designed by renowned architects Hellmuth, Obata + Kassebaum. Over the years, the mission evolved to serve elderly blind women. The home was renamed in 1993 to the Mary Culver Home for Visually Impaired Women.
The small facility, limited to no more than 27 residents, is not part of any larger chain. The home features other unique aspects. Resident cat Lady can be found lounging where the action is. Our Strawberry Festival and Fall Tea have been held for over 50 years.
Societal changes in life spans and living arrangements have changed the population of the home. “As residents live longer and live with families longer, the population is older at the home,” said Shannan Craft, Director of Nursing. “Our average age is 88. We have a 100-year-old resident and another turning 100 in April.”
The residents benefit from plenty of activities including pet therapy, music therapy and music programs, spa treatments, brain games, food tastings, exercise and outings to local restaurants.
“Everyone here puts their heart and soul into caring for our ladies,” Lepper said. “They are a delight to know, and it’s wonderful to hear about their lives as young women.”
221 W. Washington Ave. • Kirkwood • 314-966-6034