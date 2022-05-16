I have always been under the impression that those believing abortion is morally acceptable basically believe that somehow the fetus is not yet a human being. So I was shocked that President Biden actually referred to the fetus as a “child” on Fox News recently when he said: “The idea that we’re going to make a judgment that is going to say that no one can make the judgment to choose to abort a child based on a decision by the Supreme Court I think goes way overboard.”
So, is he actually admitting that the term abortion means to abort a child? Or was it just a slip of his tongue?
However, should we really be shocked when we hear of a case where a teenage girl throws her newborn baby in the trash? After all, we tell them that it is OK to kill their baby in the womb, but not after their baby is born. They obviously don’t see the difference.
And neither do I.
Diane Sperber
Webster Groves