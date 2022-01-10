There are problems at the Webster Groves School District and while they should be addressed thoughtfully, we need to confront these issues honestly and engage diverse ideas to address them, not attack the messengers.
Sliding academics, an enrollment drop and chronic atrocious academic outcomes for minority students in the district all point to failures of leadership from administrators and the elected board that is supposed to oversee them. Take a look through last year’s school board meetings on the district’s YouTube channel and ask yourself if they suggest we have leadership with a vision for academics and a school board up to the task. Many of us who have been observing these issues for years were still astounded at the circus that was the Dec. 9 school board meeting where, among everything else going on, a teacher’s husband accused the district of refusing to support his wife after a student threatened her life. Something is wrong here.
Problems have become so obvious that parents have started to point out these failures and criticize the new priorities that have co-opted academics and are advocating for changes. In contrast, it is terrible to see both in these pages and on social media sites insufferable activists try to shut down civil conversation they don’t like by attacking honest people who hold different opinions rather than acknowledge what is happening in the Webster Groves School District. Especially so because there appears to be agreement on at least one core problem, the decades-long failure of the district leadership to deliver equitable outcomes. We don’t need speech police and intolerance, we need new leadership and fresh ideas — and quick. Let’s confront the issues and figure out how to get better leadership that can at least try to stop the slide to mediocrity.
Carter Nixon
Webster Groves