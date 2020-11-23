Your rail-riding, stump-burning, hound-loving frat house on West Lockwood would like to say, “Let’s make Webster weird again.”
Growing up in Webster in the 80s and 90s, there were plenty of weirdo residents who did eccentric things. Maybe I was too young to be upset by the odd-ball things that some residents did. But, I feel like the overall tone in Webster has become more litigious and somewhat socially sterile. I can attest that the tattle-tales in Webster these days are really on the lookout. Where’s the love, Webster?
It would be awesome if people said “hello” to each other as they passed one another on walks; if people did small acts of kindness when no one was watching and had civil conversations about concerns. That’s what community is.
So next time you see some weirdo like me doing something odd, say “hello.” You might be surprised by what a simple smile and greeting can do for everyone.
Thank you to the Cole family for stopping by to say “hello” this morning. You made my day.
Peter Vishion
Webster Groves