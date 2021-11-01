On Nov. 2 the city of Kirkwood will have an election to establish a sales tax that can only be used to replace and maintain the sidewalks and streets of Kirkwood. I have read much of the material on this subject, both pro and con. There are thoughtful and insightful opinions on both sides of the issue.
The citizens of Kirkwood have a simple decision to make:
If you think our sidewalks and roads are acceptable and you want to save a few dollars each year, vote no.
If you want to improve the sidewalks and roads and invest in our city, vote yes.
Al Rheinnecker
Kirkwood