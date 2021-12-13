To those vocal opponents of SG Collaborative’s Douglass Hill development, congratulations. You have succeeded in keeping Webster Groves from changing, but at what cost? You are ensuring ever-rising taxes and housing costs, making it likely that many of your children and grandchildren will be financially unable to live here.
For those who can afford it, will they see the charming community we all cherish or will they see a stagnant community afraid of change, afraid to take risks? Some who can afford it will always choose to live here, but others will seek out communities with more diversity, vibrance and opportunity.
We have a history in Webster Groves (and St. Louis at large) of opposing change, especially if it is in our backyard, or if it inconveniences us. We habitually, perhaps instinctively, ignore the proverb that fortune favors the bold. As a result, we are lagging behind other similarly-sized Midwestern cities in terms of growth and opportunity, making the region less attractive to employers and younger adults.
Change is always difficult, and preserving the status quo is always tempting. While there is risk with change, there is also a significant cost to preserving the status quo that should not be ignored.
Gene Brockland
Webster Groves