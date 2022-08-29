Visit Perryville, Missouri, for the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal, 1905 W. Saint Joseph Street. This peaceful place was founded in 1818 with the construction of a small log church and seminary, which served as the first institution for higher education west of the Mississippi River.
Originally part of the Louisiana Purchase, this land grant provided a place for the formation of Catholic priests, brothers and settlers. Enjoy a serene stroll along the half-mile Rosary Walk, reflect in prayer at a century-old grotto or simply admire the many paintings inside the nearly 200-year-old Shrine Church. Free guided tours are offered on weekdays and weekends.
Visit shrine129.com for more information.