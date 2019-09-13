September is that busy month of local festivals. Summer is still with us and autumn not far away.
My street enjoyed perfect Saturday evening weather for its annual block party last weekend. Neighborhood kids enjoyed biking, triking and scootering the closed street. They got to be wowed by the ever-popular Silly Jilly with her fantastic balloon creations. Adults enjoyed the abundance of great food and opportunities to better acquaint with neighbors we often see, but too rarely engage with conversation.
In Crestwood and Sunset Hills, last Saturday featured the annual Sun-Crest Fest at Kitun Park, near Truman Elementary. (The name SunCrest always reminds me of my favorite childhood beverage treat: Sun Crest orange soda. Only in Kansas, it was never soda. It was orange pop.)
This Weekend
On the festival docket this weekend is Kirkwood’s annual Greentree Festival in Kirkwood Park. The annual parade takes place on Saturday morning and music and the Folklife Festival happen Saturday and Sunday afternoon. More details can be found elsewhere in this newspaper.
This Friday evening offers a Route 66 bicycle ride on Watson Road starting at 10 p.m. in Sunset Hills. I may dust off my helmet and check out my bike lights and join this 11-mile ride. Night of the event registration is $30 and includes some additional treats.
Next Weekend
Next weekend’s festivities include the Old Webster Jazz & Blues Festival on Saturday, Sept 21, from noon to 11 p.m. Performance stages will be set up by the railroad on Gore and on Allen avenues, just off of Lockwood Avenue.
Webster-Kirkwood Times is the presenting sponsor of this event. There are more details elsewhere in this newspaper. Volunteers are still needed. To work at this fun event and get your special edition tee shirt, go to www.oldwebsterjazzfest.volunteerlocal.com.
An off-stage Jazzfest event will be at 3 p.m. at McCaughen & Burr Gallery, 117 W. Lockwood. “Po-Jazz” features local “spiritual jazz” artist Raven Wolf performing with local poets. Poets include a former Poet Laureate of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, Andrea Scarpino; Webster Groves High School teacher, Rita Chapman; and yours truly, Dwight Bitikofer.
Also happening on Sept. 21, is the Affton Days Parade. It begins at 10 a.m. at Affton High School, 8309 Mackenzie Road. It runs to Bayless Elementary School at 4531 Weber Road. Food trucks and other events will be at Affton Plaza after the parade.
Enjoy this season of community festivities. These celebrations give us a chance to put aside differences that may sometimes divide us. These events provide opportunities to celebrate those things we share in common.