As officials in the Webster Groves and Kirkwood school districts explore the possibility of returning to in-person learning, the school year is well underway — virtually.
It has been a school year like no other as Webster Groves and Kirkwood students launched into all online learning on Monday, Aug. 24, for at least the first nine weeks of the school year. Parents and students report that overall, online learning seems to be going better this fall than it did in the spring.
The all-virtual model will continue in both districts through Oct. 23, with district leaders evaluating what model will be used after that. Full-time virtual learning could continue, or it may be possible to move to a hybrid model of both virtual and in-person learning, or even all in-person instruction.
The St. Louis County Department of Health on Wednesday, Sept. 23, recommended that school district leaders begin planning for how middle school students can return to in-person learning. The department said recent data continues to show that infection trends for middle school age students are slowly declining and rates are relatively low in comparison to other age groups.
Webster Groves School District Superintendent John Simpson said the district’s planning efforts for re-entry into its schools is “very much a part of our daily work.
“At this time we are exploring a possible return to in-person learning for students,” Simpson said earlier this week. “From the onset, we have expressed a desire to have our students return to school as soon as we feel it is safe to do so.”
Kirkwood School District Superintendent David Ulrich shares the same approach.
“We have our sights set on in-person learning because school is where our students thrive and we do our best work,” he said. “As we continue to see decreases in the spread of COVID-19, our main focus is creating a phased-in approach to return to in-person learning with continued safety measures in place.”
Ulrich said he and his team plan to bring a recommendation to the Kirkwood School District Board of Education at its virtual meeting on Monday, Sept. 28, at 7 p.m. There is also a workshop prior to the meeting. Both can be viewed on the Kirkwood School District’s YouTube channel.
Likewise, a possible return to in-person student learning will be discussed at the Webster Groves School District’s Board of Education virtual meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 29, at 7 p.m. For a link to the meeting, visit the district’s website at www.webster.k12.mo.us.
What “School” Looks Like
This school year has been like no other. An old desk pulled from the attic, a basement repurposed, a breakfast nook that now doubles as a learning space and a dining room table transformed into a classroom — this is a glimpse of what back to school looked like for students this year.
Although there could be a return to in-person learning, some families have already chosen virtual learning for the entire semester. Such is the case for the Cady family of Webster Groves. Kirsten Cady and her husband, Matt, have been working from home since March, and have two children in the Webster Groves School District. Cameron Cady is a senior at Webster Groves High School, and Emma Cady is an eighth grader at Hixson Middle School.
“We have a small house, so my office is in our basement and Cam is down there with me so I can help him with whatever he might need,” Kirsten Cady said, noting her son receives services through the Special School District. “My daughter will be working in her bedroom, and we’ve set up an area for a desk/table so she will have her space for ‘school.’”
Kirkwood mom Carla Nemmers can relate. She and her husband, Brian, have two children: Maya Nemmers is a fifth grader at Tillman Elementary School in the Kirkwood School District, and Miles is a preschooler at Eliot Chapel Nursery.
“My husband has been working from home since March. We had to pull an old desk out of the attic and set him up in our guest bedroom,” she said. “We had to order desk chairs and monitors. We had to learn how to reset our WiFi once a week to boost our bandwidth. We redid our office, and I repainted it so my daughter could have a blank wall for her Zoom backdrop. We set my son up in the living room, streaming story time from the nursery and the library.”
While virtual learning felt unorganized and cumbersome last spring, Nemmers said their family is settling into this semester much better.
“Since we had advance notice that the school year was beginning virtually, we made sure Maya had a dedicated work space,” she said, noting her daughter struggled during online learning last semester. “In the spring, she bounced from her craft table to her bedroom, to the dining room table. This time we reworked our home office to be just for her. Since it’s a space reserved only for
school work, her attitude shifts into school mode as soon as she sits down at her desk.”
Nemmers said in addition to creating dedicated spaces for school and work, maintaining other routines that are part of a typical work and school day have helped their family navigate the pandemic.
“Even in the spring, I made everybody get up and get dressed,” she said. “I told them, ‘You’re not going to school in your pajamas, and my husband was wearing work pants and polo shirt during the day. Even for my son, we got dressed and I made him sit down and pay attention for story time. I think there’s a lot to be gained by just being present, which hopefully helps them really absorb what they’re learning.”
Nemmers said sticking to a routine has sparked other helpful habits.
“Maya now pays attention to time without alarms or reminders,” she said. “This might be one of the best lessons she’s learning during virtual school, and I couldn’t be more proud.”
Higher Expectations
As students are now a month into online learning this fall, it’s clear the expectations for virtual learning are much higher than they were last spring.
“From a parent perspective, the school day feels more structured and rigorous,” Nemmers said. “I can tell that a tremendous amount of thought was put into the schedule, and I applaud the school district, administration, and teachers and staff, for all the changes from the spring.”
Those changes — a more structured day and being held accountable for school work — are working well for Nemmer’s fifth grader.
““My daughter hated online learning in the spring, and once she knew that grades weren’t being given then she really didn’t want to do any of it,” Nemmers said. “Now I can hear evidence of Maya participating in class discussions and meetings. I know she misses spending time with school friends, but I am impressed with how serious she is taking virtual school this time.”
Online learning is also more rigorous in the Webster Groves School District this semester. There is more live instruction and synchronous learning — the kind of learning that happens in real time, meaning the teacher and students are interacting in a learning experience together at the same time.
“Things are going better than expected,” Webster mom Cady said. “My daughter is working independently and actually enjoying virtual learning — she is in no hurry to return to school. I hear her teachers going through their lessons, they do several breakout rooms throughout the day for smaller group work, and provide assignments through Canvas.”
Cady said her son is settling into this school year more comfortably, too.
“Cam is doing very well and loves seeing his friends every day on Zoom,” she said. “They get to see each other’s faces and interact more with their teachers and each other. My son’s days are full of learning and conversations. The high school SSD teachers are doing an amazing job keeping the kids engaged, facilitating meaningful conversations about the lessons, incorporating games to keep the lessons fun, and giving them several small breaks to recharge.”
Two Chromebooks provided by the Webster Groves School District this fall for their children to use for school work has made things much easier for the Cady family. In the spring, the four were juggling work calls and Zoom conferences with virtual learning sessions for school.
District spokesperson Cathy Vespereny said roughly 1,700 Chromebooks were distributed to families that requested them this fall.
One Day At A Time
Although this school year is going smoother for some families, some challenges remain.
“The challenges from last semester that still exist are periodic technical issues and keeping a preschooler from interrupting a meeting,” Nemmers said. “The main challenge that still remains is the lack of social interaction. Maya does spend time with a few friends, but it’s just not the same as being in a lively classroom with her awesome teachers. We are all counting down the days to normal ... whenever that may be.”
Cady agreed and summed up what seems to be on many parents’ minds as this school year is still getting underway.
“This is a huge learning curve for teachers, students and parents,” she said. “We’re all still learning, and we just have to keep taking one day at a time.”