History is alive in Brussels, located in Illinois just an hour’s scenic drive from St. Louis on the Great River Road near Pere Marquette State Park.
Brussels Historic District is on the National Register of Historic Places. Visitors can stroll through the district’s 80 structures dating back to the 1800s. The district consists of sites such as commercial buildings, residences and other supporting elements.
Get to know the Village of Brussels at the upcoming Fall Quilts & Crafts event on October 18-19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., located at four locations, St. Matthew’s Church & Hall, Brussels’ Village Hall, Odelehr’s Roadside Market and the Village Consignments Resale. For more information, visit www.riversandroutes.com.