Famous for its fried chicken and namesake bird, The Green Parrot Inn has spent its most recent years as a single-family home. It was the home’s unique history that attracted new owners John and Sara Chung to purchase it earlier this year.
Before it became a local legend, the 106-year-old building at 12120 Old Big Bend Road was originally a home built by William Bopp and wife Cora in 1914. In 1922, they sold the home to Louis and Martha Newbarth, who turned it into The Big Bend Inn and, allegedly, operated it as a speakeasy until 1933.
In 1938, the property was purchased by James Toothman and wife Mary, who renamed it The Green Parrot Inn after his sister Tena May Dowd’s Kansas City eatery of the same name.
In addition to fried chicken, the restaurant was well known for its side dishes of Spanish rice and Parker House rolls with honey butter. In its heyday, the dining room saw hundreds — and sometimes thousands — of guests per day.
Eventually edged out by competing restaurants, The Green Parrot Inn continued serving until 1983, after which it lived briefly as a banquet hall before its reincarnation as a two-story, 5,000-square-foot single-family home.
Former owners Zack and Erica Vance purchased the home in 2017, unaware of the building’s history. They soon learned of it’s importance to the Kirkwood community.
“I had a plumber come in not long after we moved in and he said, ‘Is this The Green Parrot? I’ve been looking for this place for years,’” said Zack Vance, originally from North Carolina. “I don’t know why, but I was kind of hooked at that point. It was really exciting to see someone’s face light up when they saw it.”
Zack Vance threw himself into studying the site’s history, checking out every document at the Kirkwood Historical Society to learn more about his new home. After deciding to move, the Vances hoped to pass 12120 Big Bend to someone who could appreciate its history as much as they have.
They found such buyers in John and Sara Chung. The couple were searching for a home for John Chung’s parents, who were preparing a move to St. Louis.
“My dad came across this house on Zillow and he immediately texted me and said, ‘You need to go look at this house,’”
said John Chung. “Just looking through the photos, he felt there was something about it. His heart was already set, but when I was doing the walk through was when I could see how my dad would fall in love with this home.”
Memories Of The Past
Though the house has been modified during its transformation from restaurant to residence, elements of The Green Parrot — as well as its other past lives — remain.
The home is still a true example of the Craftsman style, with much of the original quarter and rift-sawn Missouri white oak flooring and unique door and window openings intact. Hiding behind the large magnolia tree on the south-facing side of the structure are one of two double-arched chimneys, which were an uncommon feature of the time.
Elements of the home’s former identity as a speakeasy are also visible to discerning eyes. A 3-by-4-foot section of stone on the northwest corner of the basement foundation, which was filled at some point, would have lead directly toward Quinette Cemetery and away from raiding policemen.
The home also boasts a fireplace made of Missouri red granite and a second-floor window boasts a stunning view of the Meramec Valley, perfect for watching fireworks on New Year’s Eve or the Fourth of July.
The property was listed on the National Register of Historic Places as the William Bopp House and the Green Parrot Inn on April 5, 2006. The site has been recognized as a local historic landmark by Kirkwood since 1985.
As an added bonus, purchase of the home included an original Green Parrot Inn recipe book, featuring Tena May Dowd’s process for her most famous dishes, including fried chicken, of course. The recipe requires an aluminum-covered skillet and “the best lard money can buy.”
John Chung’s father eventually came to take a look in person. As a general contractor, he was in awe of all the detail in the architecture. But it was the stunning history of the Green Parrot home that ultimately drew the Chung family to become its newest caretakers.
“What drew him to the house wasn’t just the architecture,” said John Chung. “It was the story.”