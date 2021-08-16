I can’t speak for everyone at Kirkwood High School, but as an incoming senior, I am in support of the district’s decision to implement a mask mandate for the start of the school year.
I am not terribly bothered by the masks, as they mean that I won’t have to shave every day, but I understand that some view it as an inconvenience. To them I would ask, “Isn’t a little inconvenience a small price to pay for the health of our community?” With any luck, everyone making a socially responsible choice will help us to move past this pandemic.
Jack Villanueva
Kirkwood High Student