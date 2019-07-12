Regarding several letters published in the Times, let’s have some context. The final vote in 2016 was Hillary Clinton at 65,844,610, compared to Donald Trump’s 62,979,636 — a difference of 2,864,974.
The total number of votes for other candidates was 7,804,213. The California vote total was 7,362,490 vs. 3,916,209 and Illinois 2,977,498 vs 2,118,179, respectively, for Clinton and Trump.
So, California alone was plus 3,446,281 without which Trump had 581,307 more votes nationally. And most of that California total difference came in the Los Angeles area while the Illinois difference came primarily in the Chicago area.
Both California and Illinois suffer from one-party control. It is arguable which state has the biggest financial hole, with California having a $1 trillion pension deficit alone. Last year, and in a previous poll, California and Illinois residents said that half the residents would leave their state if they could. And we know similar happenings have been occurring nearby in the city of St. Louis.
Our forefathers rejected a direct democracy in place of a republic in which states had key rights. What we call a “national” election is really 50 individual state elections. And that is the basis for the Electoral College.
Oakland