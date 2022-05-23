It was one of those click-bait headlines tailor-made for Baby Boomers, a story about the day in May 1979 when an inspector poked a hammer through the SS Admiral’s hull and into the hearts of generations of St. Louisans.
At the time, the Admiral would have started its 39th season of taking thousands of passengers a day up and down the Mississippi River. That was 43 years ago this week. That means we’re now three years further from the Admiral’s grounding than the number of years it cruised our river.
So that was big news in 1979. For a kid born in the 1960s, a day trip on the Admiral was everything. The Admiral was magnificent from top to bottom — from the cobblestone landing off Wharf Street to the calliope playing on the top deck as you embarked. A panoramic view of downtown St. Louis, including the relatively new Gateway Arch, greeted passengers until the shadow of the relatively new Poplar Street Bridge passed over, signaling that it was time to go inside.
Once there, the boat was yours to explore, beginning with the arcade on the bottom deck with its massive steam wheel to the multi-deck, air-conditioned ballroom in the middle.
My best memories were taking an Admiral excursion with my grandma, who lived by herself in a flat in Old North St. Louis and for whom a day on the boat with her grandkids was a short bus ride away. She’d pack her bridge cards, fry some chicken for lunch, take our tiny hands and away we’d go on an urban adventure.
We’d be given free rein once the trip was underway, with the only caveat being we return in time for lunch. I remember being mesmerized by the sheer size of the ballroom, the art-deco hallways and the most luxurious bathrooms I’d ever seen.
Back to the fateful day in 1979. The owners promised they would fix the hull, get the ship back up to code and be back by the following season. But the Admiral never sailed again. It would eventually become a floating casino — remember when the notion of riverboat gambling was romantic? It would hang around the riverfront until 2011, when it was finally sold for scrap. An ignoble ending to a once noble vessel.
Or was it? Fitting that the old lady didn’t go down easy — with every layer peeled away, a memory, like this one: On one of the trips, I overheard grandma saying to her friends she was hoping to hear the Patty Page standard, “Wish Me a Rainbow.” That day, I mustered up all my courage and approached the bandstand with a request that the band play the song.
I like to think that they did. I was elsewhere on board, relishing my freedom. But I was happy I wished my grandma a rainbow for all the sunshine she was giving me. And I was back at the table in time for fried chicken.