Lovers of the lively arts scene in Webster Groves cannot easily escape the spell of architect John Guenther. He has designed spaces for music, dance, theatre and for opera lovers on the campus of Webster University, a focal point for the arts in the St. Louis area.
Guenther professes a love for the arts that always informs his work in designing spaces. A prominent example of this is the $6 million, three-story addition completed in 2002 that wraps around the back of the existing Loretto-Hilton Center.
“My design was a ‘back-of-the-house’ building on limited space that could serve artistic needs on three levels — the basement studio theatre, the main stage and ballet studio,” Guenther explained.
“As the design architect, I had the advantage of being with Mackey Mitchell Architects, which had a history with the original Loretto-Hilton Center for the Repertory Theatre,” added Guenther. “Another advantage I had was a love for The Rep and attending the quality productions there.”
Guenther’s architectural expertise extends to the design and building of the nearby Community Music School. Completed in 2007, the $7 million building aligns vertically and horizontally with existing Webster University buildings on Garden Avenue. Guenther loves the 495-seat auditorium, rehearsal spaces, and the back entry and lobby areas.
“I take pride in the glass and materials that turn the lobby and entry into an inspiring space warm and full of natural light flooding in by day,” he said. “But at night, the lighting inside shines out and creates a lantern effect, beckoning visitors.”
Music, ballet and acting students need a place to rest after all their performance activities and exercises. Guenther has been there for them. He also designed the $15 million Edgar Road Student Housing, visible at night from Interstate 44 and completed in 2007.
The Webster Village Apartment complex, which serves a student population of more than 600, purposely uses a “half-timber style” that’s visible elsewhere on campus. It combines a classic Tudor style exterior with cutting-edge academic interior design and technology.
Guenther said he had no intention of housing students in the typical brick box-style dormitory prevalent on so many college campuses. Instead, he relied on architectural style referencing the Thompson Music House, the Carriage House used by The Repertory, and many other Tudor-style homes found throughout Webster Groves.
“For the students, we wanted the residences to say ‘this is home’ for you,” said Guenther. “And for Webster Groves residents, we wanted to say that we admire the character of your neighborhoods and we respect it.”
Must-See Monument
Architect Guenther respects the architectural character of Webster Groves, the St. Louis region and the state. To that end, he penned “Missouri’s Architectural Treasures,” published by Missouri Life Magazine in 2016.
Guenther’s book featured 50 noteworthy — and varied geographical, historical and stylistic works of architecture — throughout the state. The Show-Me-State book acknowledged and celebrated the best architectural gems.
In discussions with Reedy Press to publish a similar book for the St. Louis publisher, Guenther said in short order it became apparent that he was fixated on the Gateway Arch of the Jefferson National Expansion Memorial.
“The Gateway Arch: An Illustrated Timeline” was the result. Published earlier this year, the book covers the story of the Gateway to the West, from the time France controlled the Louisiana territory in the 1700s to the opening of the new Arch Museum in 2018.
“The story of the Gateway Arch is much, much more than breaking ground in 1962 and the topping off in 1965 when the north and south legs were joined with its final piece,” said Guenther. “It’s a story of decades of connecting the dots and making it happen.”
St. Louis wanted a national monument to Thomas Jefferson and westward expansion that would rank with the monuments to Abraham Lincoln and George Washington. Thirty-seven blocks of riverfront structures were demolished to make way.
A big part of the story came in 1947 when an expert jury convened to judge 172 entries of designs for the memorial project. The proposals were narrowed down to 110, then 15, and finally to six finalists.
Eero Saarinen’s Gateway Arch received seven of seven votes on Feb. 17, 1948. After some modifications, it was agreed that his flattened catenary arch would rise 630 feet in height and width on the riverfront.
Guenther literally gushes with superlatives when he talks about the Gateway Arch and the architectural genius of Saarinen’s greatest design. Among his descriptions are “iconic,” “spectacular,” “inspired” and “timeless, but of our time.”
“The Gateway Arch is St. Louis,” said Guenther. “It has given us our identity in the nation and in the world. Think of how many enterprises and institutions in our region now have the word ‘gateway’ included in their titles.”
Guenther also wants people to think about how the Gateway Arch will sway only one-and-one-half inches in 50 mph wind, or just 18 inches in an F-3 tornado — definitely something to think about for those who visit the top of the iconic structure in inclement weather.
Repertory & Repartee
If Guenther isn’t visiting Webster Groves to get his performance arts fix at Webster University, he’s usually attending meetings of the “The Last Friday of the Month Club,” which are held at C.J. Mugg’s Bar & Grill in Webster Groves.
Guenther, who serves as current president of the St. Louis chapter of the Society of Architectural Historians, loves the repartee at Mugg’s meetings. The meetings include architects, historians and authors who discuss their work.
Guenther certainly has no shortage of work to discuss. In addition to his Webster University campus buildings, his projects have included the 10,600- seat Chaifetz Arena for Saint Louis University, the Alberici Corporate Headquarters, the Saint Louis Science Center and Wanamaker Hall at Principia College.
He also designed the Center for Plant Conservation at the Missouri Botanical Garden, the Central Institute for the Deaf School and Research Facilities at the Washington University Medical Center, and seven new YMCAs in the St. Louis region.
Guenther is committed to the advancement of sustainable strategies, technologies and practices. Upon completion in 2004, the Alberici Corporate Headquarters was the highest rated LEED Platinum building in the world.
A committed environmentalist, Guenther also has worked to protect natural sites in the region. Some of these nature sites are in the area where he resides in Wildwood.
For those interested in the architect’s “The Gateway Arch: An Illustrated Timeline,” Guenther will host a signing session for his book at the Webster Groves Bookshop, 27 N. Gore Ave., on Saturday, June 17, from 2 to 4 p.m.