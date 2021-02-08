In spite of all of the tragedy the pandemic has brought, maybe one bright spot will be the realization that education should be a top priority in our society, and with that awakening might come the funding needed.
The consequences of children being out of school have tragically affected us economically, academically and emotionally, and have impacted every level of our country, especially families of lower income.
As a retired teacher, I am saddened that it has taken a pandemic to strike this home. Here are just two examples of children suffering from restricted funds: The criteria for services for the gifted raised from say a 130 IQ to a 135 IQ so that fewer children qualify. Or the not testing and evaluating students because they might qualify for added services for possibly reading, autism, etc.
Both scenarios would require more money to hire more teachers to serve those children. Teachers could tell you myriads of examples of problems caused by lack of funding.
Our legislature needs to make budgeting for education the highest priority with hiring of top notch people, and citizens need to weigh the importance of good schools when they vote for higher taxes or a new bond issue. Many of us could switch some of the money we spend on entertainment to money we invest in education.
Good education is the priority that will benefit all of us.
Joyce Patton
Kirkwood