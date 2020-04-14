For Kirkwood photographer Sarah Hobler, there’s magic in the everyday.
A St. Louis resident since 2008, Hobler recently started a new project to preserve moments from the COVID-19 outbreak in the community. “A Portrait of Our Town” is Hobler’s way of helping people remember what matters in this strange new time.
“This is a personal project — I’m hoping to bring a sense of community during social isolation. While these portraits will help document who Kirkwood/Webster Groves, Missouri, is in 2020 during a global pandemic, my main hope is that it will gift our town a bit of joy during a fearful time,” said Hobler.
Hobler’s project involves making a short trip to a family’s house and offering a brief photo session from a safe distance. Families can stand on their porch or driveway or in their yard.
Photos can be posed or organic, said Hobler, and members of the family can be photographed holding important items or performing a beloved activity if they so choose. The important thing, she said, is to create a reminder of what life was like during the outbreak.
“The images I strive to make when documenting a family’s everyday life are all about capturing the play, the giggles, the snuggles, the crazy, the quiet and most importantly — the love,” said Hobler. “This season of uncertainty within our community is foreign and full of anxiety. I just have this feeling that freezing this moment in time in an honest way will bring a bit of happiness. My intent is to show everyone how connected (from afar) we really are. We’re all in this together.”
Hobler’s offer to photograph a family is free of charge and open to anyone in or near the Webster or Kirkwood communities. Interested parties can visit her website, sarahhobler.com/our-town-portraits, view an online gallery of previous works and click “Sign Me Up” to schedule a session. Families can also request digital copies of photos from their session.
For now, the photos will be collected in an online gallery, but they might one day be compiled into a larger project. And for Hobler, the project is about so much more.
“I have a horrible memory and I want to hold on to this right now. Pictures bring me back,” she said. “I’m passionate about documenting what real life is like because it’s so fleeting. You don’t remember the everyday moments but those are what make up who you are.”