A crowd of roughly 100 people gathered in the middle of Kirkwood Road last Saturday for an open air performance by the Metropolitan Orchestra, which played on the steps of Kirkwood City Hall. | photo by Max Bouvatte
As part of its “Pop Up” concert series, the Metropolitan Orchestra of Saint Louis visited Kirkwood on Saturday, Sept. 3, for an evening concert held on the front steps of Kirkwood City Hall.
The program, titled “Around the World,” featured works by John Philip Sousa, Leonard Bernstein, Percy Grainger, Hanssen and more. The orchestra was led by the Metropolitan Orchestra’s Assistant Conductor Ed Jacobs, and roughly 100 people attended the concert.