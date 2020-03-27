This is the worst news ever. My favorite newspaper will no longer be arriving on my lawn every week. I am so sad about this. It was the best local news source ever!
That being said, please, neighbors, in these trying times, keep your animals quiet. I feel like I live in a dog pound. It is 7 a.m. and three dogs are currently barking and a rooster is crowing. I thought roosters were not allowed in Kirkwood.
The barking goes on at all hours of the day and night. Please be a good neighbor and, if your dog is barking for 30 minutes, please take them inside.
Kirkwood