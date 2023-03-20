Jocelyn Reiss always knew her students at Webster Groves High School were exceptional. Recently, she learned just how exceptional one of them is.
Clara Bittle, an 18-year-old senior, received a perfect score on her Advanced Placement (AP) 2-D Art and Design portfolio, submitted in May 2022. Not only did she receive the top score of 5, but she was also one of only 197 students in the world — out of tens of thousands — to receive a perfect score on each portion of the evaluation.
Bittle, a Webster Groves native, has always enjoyed drawing. She attributes her creativity to experiencing many different environments as a young student, having attended Spanish immersion school for elementary, an art academy for middle school and Nerinx Hall for freshman year before attending to Webster Groves High School.
“I was that kid in class who everyone asked, ‘Draw me this! Draw me that!’ I liked it, so I practiced more,” said Bittle. “I love traveling and practicing Spanish, but art is kind of my thing.”
Unlike other AP courses, which culminate with multiple choice questions and written exams, AP Art requires a portfolio. Students are tasked with submitting 15 images documenting their artistic process, along with five polished works.
According to studio art teacher Reiss, evaluation includes much more than technical skill.
“The students had to generate their own question, their own line of inquiry, called a ‘sustained investigation.’ They had to come up with a design problem to ask themselves and continually
investigate through their artmaking,” said Reiss. “It had to be coming from somewhere of substance. They had to do research beyond experimenting and developing their skills.”
Having recently experienced loss, and grappling with feelings of isolation from the pandemic, Bittle decided to do her sustained investigation on the stages of grief.
“I had a lot of trouble figuring out what I wanted to do, but then my friend passed away and my grandma passed a couple of weeks later. I kind of took a step back from art. It wasn’t a priority for me because I was dealing with grief,” said Bittle. “I had so many emotions. Shock. Regret. A lot of things not commonly talked about. I was so wrapped up in all this emotion and I thought, ‘Why not let it out in my art?’”
In her portfolio, Bittle details her own interpretations of grief. A plaster hand punches through a canvas for “anger.” A woman looks into a mirror with self disgust for “regret,” and a severed phone cord symbolizes futility for “bargaining.”
Bittle said the process helped her to compartmentalize what she was feeling during this difficult time in her life.
“I understood more about myself when I was painting,” she said. “I studied color, light and shadow, and I associated that with what I was feeling. With every piece, I thought about every color to match my emotions.”
One of her pieces, “Growth,” features a hand holding a small sprout. It currently hangs in Webster Groves High School Principal Matt Irvin’s office as a reminder that things can — and will — get better.
“It was her moment of ‘here comes the sun,’” said art teacher Reiss. “It shows good things can come from bad experiences.”
“She’s Going To Do Great Things”
Bittle met Reiss in her studio art class during junior year. Reiss, currently in her fifth year of teaching at the high school, was instrumental in bringing the AP Art program to the district. Last year was the first time students were eligible to submit portfolios. Out of eight students who submitted portfolios, all of Reiss’ students passed.
Bittle said Reiss served as a key source of inspiration for her portfolio.
“Ms. Reiss had lost her mom during the pandemic, and hearing the way she was talking about it, I felt very connected to her,” said Bittle. “Hearing her talk about how she felt, how she was expressing herself through it — that’s what helped my portfolio.”
Following long periods of social isolation, Reiss knew her students craved activity and social connection. Her class met over the summer and throughout the school year at various locations like the St. Louis Art Museum and Laumeier Sculpture Park to practice drawing and critique each other’s works.
Reiss asked students to analyze their own emotions during critiques to keep them authentic and forge true bonds with their classmates.
“A lot of people were struggling in a variety of ways. As an art educator, I understand that making art is and can be an aesthetic experience. It has therapeutic benefits. I think that’s so powerful for everyone,” said Reiss.
With her perfect AP Art portfolio, Bittle has an extra edge for college applications. Aiming to be a fine arts major and continue her travels, she has applied to numerous schools in Europe and “anywhere but here.”
“Since I was young, I’ve been experiencing a lot of cultures, so I want to go far away,” she said. “There’s just so much out there. I want to explore it all.”
Reiss knows Bittle will be successful wherever she ends up.
“Growing up and moving through life, there are times that are hard. I think Clara really sees the beauty in that,” said Reiss. “She’s going to do great things, whatever she does.”