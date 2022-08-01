I recently took an ad for our classifieds section from a kindly gentleman named Lin, who is liquidating his penny collection. He has pennies of all kinds — large cents, small cents, Indian Head, Lincoln cents, copper, wheat and steel. As we spoke about numismatism — coin collecting — it brought back fond memories of my own collecting.
My brother Jeff and I had a lawn mowing business in our neighborhood as kids. We would cut, trim and edge a lawn for around $6 to $12, and split the profits. I would then beg, convince and cajole my father to take me to a coin shop to search for my missing Indian Head pennies.
Indian Head pennies (should they now be called Native American pennies?) were minted from 1859 to 1909, and are some of the most beautiful coins the United States has minted. The detail in the design of these pennies are gorgeous, with a Native American wearing a beautiful feathered headdress in homage to the original inhabitants of this country.
Being in middle school at the time, I wasn’t really in tune with the homage to Native American history. I simply loved the coin’s image and beauty, and thought the Indian was unique and cool. What made me collect pennies, and specifically Indian Head pennies, was their age. I’ve always been intrigued with old things, and these beautiful pennies were old, interesting and within my budget.
I wanted to collect the full run from 1859 to 1909, but fell short as the final 10 coins I needed were outside my meager adolescent budget. But each visit to the coin shop, upon discovering an affordable coin that I was missing, became a wonderful day as I moved closer and closer to my goal.
The lure for collecting coins also led me to wonder where my coins had been and who had held them before me. One of my coins — an 1865 Indian Head penny — may have rattled around in the pocket of a Civil War soldier. In later years, it may have bought a newspaper for George Washington Carver, or possibly penny candy for Douglas Fairbanks Sr., or even left the purse of a suffragette years later. The idea that a little boy in St. Louis could buy a piece of history to hold, keep and collect was so intoxicating that I couldn’t pass it up.
History can provide valuable lessons, allowing us to discover what has worked, and failed, in the past. History shows us greatness. It shows us danger and potential pitfalls, and whether we like it or not, we all become a part of it. I am one of the many people throughout the previous 157 years who has held that 1865 Indian Head penny, adding to a tiny lineage of history ... one cent, one moment, one person at a time.