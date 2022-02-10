Webster Groves resident Randy Noldge has a passion for motorcycles and wants to share it with others through the upcoming Cycle Showcase STL.
Created and founded by Noldge, the family-friendly event is a celebration of the history and art of motorcycling from around the world. Fifty-plus bikes from the United States and Canada will be featured this year.
The seventh annual Cycle Showcase STL will be held Feb. 12 and 13 at City Foundry, 3730 Foundry Way in St. Louis. The event invites all levels of motorcycle enthusiasts from children to racers and everyone in between.
“Anybody, regardless of if they’re a motorcycle enthusiast or if they have any motorcycle background at all, can come and enjoy what we’re putting together here and not feel alienated,” Noldge said.
He hopes the showcase will help change the perception of motorcycle culture and the enthusiasts. For Noldge, putting on the event is truly a labor of love. The showcase, he said, has become almost like a party, bringing people into town who all speak the same language.
“I saw a guy a couple years ago ... He called his buddy as he walked in and said, ‘You’re not gonna believe this. You gotta come down here.’ That’s what makes it all worthwhile,” Noldge said, adding that each showcase takes about a year to put together.
To prepare and network for the showcase, Noldge goes to motorcycle events all over the country. He’s also constantly on social media looking for people posting new motorcycle projects.
“If it’s successful someday, that’s great, but it will be because of the hard work and the passion put into it, not because of chasing the dollar,” he said.
A native of the Dubuque, Iowa region, Noldge married into a Webster Groves family and has lived in the community for 25 years. The 54-year-old audio production engineer has worked at The Pageant for 21 years and also worked with bands on the road.
“I grew up on bikes and dirt bikes as a kid up in Iowa. Once I graduated from high school, I became a roadie and the whole time I was on the bus, I’m staring out the window wishing I was the guy on the motorcycle going by,” Noldge said. “Once I quit the road and settled down, I could really explore my motorcycle passions, and that’s kind of how it started. I started building custom motorcycles and going to shows.”
Noldge said Cycle Showcase STL stemmed from frustration with the quality of local motorcycle shows compared to shows held in California and the famous Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota.
Using his production background, Noldge aimed to put on better bike shows himself — and have fun doing it. He said the set up for the Cycle Showcase STL is in similar fashion to a museum.
“Each motorcycle is on a riser or platform, and underneath that is a piece of paper. I have an artistic girl come in and hand letter each riser deck and it tells what is special about each machine, what’s unique about it or why it was included in the show,” Noldge explained.
A variety of motorcycle artwork will be exhibited alongside the motorcycles.
“This year I’ve just got one featured artist, Michael Lichter. He has been a photographer in the motorcycle scene for over 40 years and has captured some of the most iconic images ever published for motorcycle culture. He had an enormous exhibit in Sturgis last year,” Noldge said.
Cycle Showcase STL will also feature a Smooches for Pooches Doggie Kissing Booth, which will raise money for Dirk’s Fund — a non-profit large breed dog rescue located in Pacific, Missouri.
Cycle Showcase STL runs Saturday, Feb. 12, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 13, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at City Foundry, 3730 Foundry Way. Admission is $10 and free for children 15 and under. Tickets are sold at the door. Learn more at www.cycleshowcasestl.com.