The road to Cooperstown is paved with dreams, hard work, hits and pitches.
Two young athletes from Kirkwood started down this road with their U.S. Nationals 12 and under baseball team in late summer of 2022 and the dream became a reality in July of this year.
Nipher Middle School student Elijah Maldonado, 12, and William Drochelman, 13, a seventh grader at Westminster Christian Academy, experienced this amazing opportunity to play in the prestigious Cooperstown Dreams Park in Cooperstown, New York.
The team of 15 players and three coaches from the St. Louis and surrounding areas joined 85 other teams, including teams from Hawaii and Canada, for this week-long tournament that ended with a top eight finish overall.
The entire team, along with coaches and players’ families, received a backstage tour from Major League Baseball Hall of Fame President Josh Rawitch. They were invited to attend a special presentation in which Hall of Fame memorabilia was shared.
The boys particularly enjoyed seeing the memorabilia of more recent Major League Baseball players, such as Ichiro Suzuki’s shoes, Derek Jeter’s glove, Mike Trout’s bat and Shohei Ohtani’s arm guard.
The trip had particular historical significance for Drochelman’s family, as his great-great-grandfather, George Sisler, was inducted into the Cooperstown Hall of Fame, Class of 1939. There’s even a statue of Sisler at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.
“The best part of the trip was as they were showing us different things, Rawitch handed a glove to me and said, ‘This might be of particular interest to this group,’” Drochelman said. “I thought it was just a random old person’s glove, and he told us it was George Sisler’s glove! I thought, ‘Holy moly! That’s my great-great-grandfather!’”
Legacy
Among his many accomplishments, Sisler played with the St. Louis Browns baseball team from 1915 through 1919. He started as a pitcher and moved to first base for his bat, with an occasional appearance in the outfield.
In 1920, he recorded 257 hits, a record that stood for 84 years until Ichiro Suzuki beat it in 2004. Brian Drochelman, William’s father, was honored to be in attendance at that game to ceremoniously see the torch passed.
In 1922, Sisler finished the season with a batting average of .420 and was named the American League’s Most Valuable Player. Ty Cobb, an American League rival for many years, once called Sisler “the nearest thing to a perfect ballplayer” he had ever seen, according to the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame.
The Journey
The journey to Cooperstown started earlier for middle schoolers Maldonado and William Drochelman.
“Baseball has been Eli’s passion since about 16 months old when we realized he could hit a wiffle ball on a pitch … he just kept swinging,” his mother April Maldonado said.
Drochelman’s penchant for baseball started early, too.
“When I was 5 years old, I saw a picture of my great, great-grandfather and wanted to be in the hall of fame like him,” Drochelman said, with mom Wendy Drochelman adding that he even drew a picture of himself achieving this dream.
Maldonado and Drochelman tried out for and made the U.S. Nationals 12 and under major team under head coach Jim Guccione, 56, of St. Louis, who works full time developing baseball players from 12 and under through college with the U.S. Nationals organization and Sports Force. Both boys have developed into utility players with the ability to play at third base, short stop, outfield and pitcher positions.
“Eli is one of the top pitchers in the area. He has a really good arm that gets better every year,” said Guccione. “William was battling an injury much of the season, but peaked at the right time.”
This landed them in the Cooperstown tournament, which started with an opening ceremony and skills competitions. Games continued throughout the week, some ending as late as 1:30 a.m. Then came the closing ceremonies, a special moment with all 86 teams represented on the field with their respective banners.
Drochelman’s said his favorite moments from the tournament were “hitting a dinger (home run) against the Young Guns team and seeing a man-child kid pitching on another team.”
For Maldonado, it was being the closing pitcher for wins in games six and seven. He was also on the receiving end of a hard line drive between the pitcher and first base. He not only caught the ball for an out, but threw out the base runner for a double play.
All season, the team focused on hitting over-the-fence home runs. The team set a goal of outhitting every other team, which was the case in over 80% of its games during the season. In the tournament, the team collectively hit roughly 24 home runs, each garnering an engraved home run ball.
The boys agreed the most memorable highlight from the tournament was when teammate Jacob Toledo ripped a walk-off home run against a team from Maryland. Had the team lost, the boys would have been eliminated.
“The kids played fantastic and really shined in the tournament,” Guccione said. “We went in with an expectation of gaining experience and getting everyone out to play every game. Everything we did, all our preparation, was geared to get to Cooperstown.
“All the pitchers and hitters outperformed what we had done all year long,” he added. “We practiced more than any other team in the area — three to four times per week. Their focus ultimately led to the success of the team. Our finish was pretty impressive.”
The trip to Cooperstown also included living in bunkhouses in a “village” for the week, where only players and coaches were allowed. During their stay at the village, the boys enjoyed playing wiffleball with players from other teams, as well as trading pins.
Guccione is appreciative of the dedicated players and supportive parents.
“The parents had a lot to do with the success of the team, getting them to all those practices. Hard work goes a long way when you dedicate yourself and it shows on the field,” he said.
Undoubtedly Maldonado and Drochelman will have stories to tell throughout their lives as they fondly reflect on their road to Cooperstown.
“This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, only offered to 12-year-olds,” said Wendy Maldonado. “I talked to people in their 30s and 40s who still refer to this experience as the best time of their lives.”