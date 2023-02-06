As a parent of a student for whom school has challenges, the work of supporting your child can be overwhelming. On that journey there are people who come along and “see” your child and support them in a way that feels a lot like love.
This year our son has grown enormously as a student (and in stature), and he has also had some challenges. Nurse Amy Hensley at Hixson Middle School saw our son in a way that not only supported him when he was unsure, but also helped him see himself as someone who could face a challenge and persevere.
Because her efforts were so impactful on our son, and really our whole family, I wanted to appreciate her in a public forum. School nurses are so critical to school communities. That was true before the pandemic, and over the last couple of years, school nurses have had so much more responsibility for keeping school communities safe.
That makes the extra personal attention that Nurse Amy not only gave our son but so many other students, such a notable act of love. For that we want her to know how thankful we are and how much we love her too.
Courtney Schaefer
Webster Groves