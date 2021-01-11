A huge thank you to Mary Kate who came out of nowhere to rescue two women and a little dog trying to navigate extremely icy sidewalks on Lockwood Avenue at 8 a.m. on New Year’s Day. You were so kind to load us into your car and drive us up to our door, delivering us safely from the ice. You are our New Year’s angel, and you remind us of the goodness in others. We both feel that you are a sign of the good things to come in 2021. May you and your family have a wonderful New Year!
Jan Tremblay and Eileen Embree