From flowers to fruits and vegetables, the sustainability garden at Hixson Middle School is flourishing.
At the head of it all is science teacher Eric Hayes.
“It’s something that I’ve been wanting to do forever,” he said.
When the addition was added to Hixson Middle School in 2021, the building formed a natural courtyard area. Administrators asked if anyone would like to start a garden.
“I jumped on it and worked up some ideas to go along with it and presented those, and the administration and the district and everybody has been incredibly supportive,” Hayes said.
The Webster Groves School District Foundation helped the garden go from dream to reality, largely thanks to an individual donor who is passionate about sustainability efforts. The donor, who wishes to remain anonymous, has contributed $20,000 to Hixson over the past two years to help the school’s food pantry and community garden, according to Kristin Stuber, executive director of the Webster Groves School District Foundation.
“They donated $10,000 to Friday Food Bags (Hixson food pantry) and $10,000 for the community garden,” Stuber said. “These were in different years, but both projects fell in line with their mission so they funded both.”
The Friday Food Bag program, which distributes between 15 and 20 bags per week, has been running weekly for over five months, according to Hixson Middle School Assistant Principal Mike Hazelton.
“The program is designed to provide weekend food support for students that might be experiencing food insecurity,” Hazelton said. “They are small, discrete bags of food (usually something for Friday night, two meals on Saturday and two meals on Sunday) that can be put into a student’s backpack. It is only done with parent permission and done to protect the dignity of the students receiving the support.”
Hayes wants to provide students with opportunities they wouldn’t ordinarily get. This year, Hixson Middle School students had the option of taking an elective class called “Sustainability,” in which they built and tended to the garden.
“Last fall, we were able to have a little mini fall harvest,” Hayes said. “We had some radishes and snap peas and things like that. The kids got to sample that and probably 90% had never tasted a radish before, let alone a radish straight out of the garden. Giving them those types of experiences, I think, is really key.”
Hixson Middle School Student Madeline Schwan said she enjoys the sustainability class.
“My favorite thing about the class is how we get to see our work come to life, and also get to have some of the food we grow in the courtyard,” Schwan said.
The class also encourages students to pursue passion projects in sustainable clothing or recycling or food — whatever they care about.
“I’m trying to make some change makers,” Hayes said. “I know it sounds sappy, but that’s one of my visions.”
That vision is already playing out, at least according to Hixson Middle School student Audra Brocco, who noted the class not only serves students, but the larger community and the environment. She also said being involved with the garden has helped reduce her anxiety.
“Our sustainable garden is therapeutic to me. I have always had terrible anxiety and was getting stressed over the littlest things,” Brocco said. “This may have just been a year in this amazing class, but I know it’s going to be carried for the rest of my life.”
In addition to flowers and perennial plants, the garden includes edible plants. In the vegetable area this year, students have planted tomato, pepper, lettuce, spinach, radish, onions, garlic, beans, cabbage, cucumber, watermelon, pumpkins and peas. Herbs include basil, parsley, cilantro, sage, rosemary and dill. Blueberry, raspberry, blackberry, service berry, and beauty berry are among the fruits.
Hayes hopes to expand the garden to include more types of plants, and next fall, chickens. He also hopes the garden can provide fresh fruits and vegetables to the community over the summer.
“I’ve got probably 20 tomato plants and if they all take off, then we’ll have tomatoes up to our ears,” he said. “But that’s a big if because with gardens you never know.”
To learn more or follow the journey of the garden, visit Hayes’ Instagram account at @ehayes640 where he posts weekly updates and photos.
Lydia Urice is an intern at the Times. She is a junior at Webster Groves High School, and a junior editor for the school’s student newspaper, The Echo.