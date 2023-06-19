We live on the 300 block of Greeley Avenue in Webster Groves. One evening last week, we had an emergency requiring the call of an ambulance to our house and the transport of our son to Mercy Medical Center. (He is fine now.)
As we prepared to follow the ambulance by car to the emergency room, we discovered that our much loved but very energetic Australian Shepherd had gotten out of the back yard and apparently was running loose in the neighborhood. One of our neighbors asked about our well-being as an ambulance had come to our house. During the course of this brief interaction, we told them about our dog being loose in the neighborhood.
Unknown to us, as we were at the emergency room, neighbors on either side of our house, three different neighbors from across the street, and a neighbor from the street behind our house had all gathered to search for our dog. Tragically, our dog’s body was eventually found by the nearby railroad tracks. These neighbors then retrieved our dog’s body, carried it up a steep embankment, and with two trains passing by, placed it in a large cardboard container, and brought it to the driveway adjacent to our home.
The next day we learned about the death of our dog, and eventually the story of the search. We are saddened by the death of our much loved dog, but we are equally appreciative to our neighbors for their unsolicited search, and are thankful to live in a neighborhood surrounded by such caring friends.
Paul Detrick - Webster Groves