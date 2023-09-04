We want to protect our children. We want to keep them safe. An internet search for the number of children who died (or were injured) as a result of reading a book was zero. The number of children or youths who died or were injured playing with a book was also zero. The number of children or youths killed (or injured) with a book was also zero, as was the number of mass murders (or injuries) resulting from books being unleashed into a crowd.
Another internet search indicated that over 1,300 teens and over 300 children were involved in gun deaths (not including suicides), and 3,800 teens and over 700 children were injured in one year (2022). Children under age 5 comprised the group with the highest death rate from accidental shootings. (Playing with guns?)
Guns are now the leading cause of death among youths in the U.S. (Acknowledging the limitations of data accumulation references include the CDC, FBI, Pew Research Center analyses, KFF analyses of CDC Wonder, Institute for Health Metrics, State Firearms Laws).
As parents, we want to protect our children. We want to keep them safe. We want to ban books while promoting guns. We want to protect our children from the world, but it seems we really need to protect them from ourselves.
Claudette Klein
Webster Groves