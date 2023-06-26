This Pride Month, I’ve been thinking a lot about Thomas Beatie. If you recognize that name, but can’t figure out why, it’s likely because you remember him under a different moniker — the Pregnant Man.
Beatie, a transgender man, kept his female reproductive organs when he transitioned. When he and his infertile wife, Nancy, wanted to start a family in 2007, Beatie decided to carry the child himself.
The story was sensationalized after Beatie published an article in a national magazine detailing the prejudice he and his wife faced for their decision. Doctors turned them away. Health care professionals refused to use the correct pronouns or acknowledge Nancy as his wife. Family and friends turned their backs.
For a few months, Beatie’s picture was everywhere, portraying in every way a normal man — minus the swollen belly. And everyone had an opinion on the Pregnant Man.
I was in my freshman year of high school when the story hit, and even among teenagers and teachers it generated a lot of interest. Fascinated from a scientific perspective, my biology teacher showed us a news program featuring an interview with Beatie.
“It’s not right,” said the reporter, commenting on the photos detailing Beatie’s pregnancy journey. “It’s not natural, Thomas.”
That interview stuck with me for a while, and not just because of its oddly confrontational nature. It got me thinking — what is “natural?”
I had a friend in high school whose mom had a double mastectomy after a cancer diagnosis. She later opted to have breast augmentation surgery and decided to go up one size from her original chest size. Is that natural?
My father recently had his disintegrating hip replaced with a shiny new one made of plastic and metal. He’s in a lot less pain now, but should he be shamed for his choices?
What about tattoos and piercings? What about fertility treatments and steroids and painkillers? What about vaccines or my own fake teeth?
Obviously, I’m not advocating against all these things. My point is that humans are clever and creative. We adapt and overcome. And when someone feels uncomfortable in their own body for whatever reason, we invent solutions.
It’s baffling to me that gender affirming surgery is seen as anything other than what it is — an incredibly cool medical miracle that saves lives.
Recently, I looked up what Thomas Beatie has been up to. Turns out, he’s since had two more kids, gotten divorced and remarried, and continues to advocate for transgender rights. In other words, he’s just a regular dad trying to live his life — and inspire others to live theirs proudly.
Sounds pretty natural to me.