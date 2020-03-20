As a Kirkwood graduate and former music student of the district, as well as a former Kirkwood orchestra teacher and current Kirkwood parent whose family highly values the importance of music education, I feel compelled to lay out the future of our music programs if Prop S does not pass.
Enrollment growth is creating real issues for our students. As stated by the district in Prop S updates, elementary music and art classrooms will no longer have a designated space and will be “brought into classrooms” to prioritize class size. Without designated spaces, music will become mobile (that is, on a cart). Our music programs and curriculum will no longer exist. This includes grade level concerts, Veterans Day programs, choral concerts, musicals, etc. These drastic changes will have a district-wide, long-lasting effect. The success of our middle and high school ensembles is a direct result of the curriculum taught in the elementary schools.
The Kirkwood orchestra program has a long tradition of excellence. Middle and high school orchestras in our district have received national recognition and have performed at venues as prestigious as Carnegie Hall. We cannot maintain this level of excellence, or anything close to it, if we lose our elementary music classrooms. Studies find music students score better on tests, and teens involved in music-related activities — instrumental music, especially — score higher on English, math and science exams than their nonmusical peers. The gravity of this situation is becoming more apparent as Westchester and Keysor teachers have discovered that beginning next year, music rooms will move to alternate spaces, and as enrollment increases, will move to carts. North Glendale, Robinson and Tillman have similar realities. Please stand unified with our esteemed music faculty and our kids and share this information with your friends and neighbors.
Kelly Judge - Kirkwood